TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $102.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

TMDX opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -112.35 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 13,380 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,118,969.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,211 shares in the company, valued at $18,416,245.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,971. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

