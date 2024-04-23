Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TMO traded up $3.59 on Monday, hitting $548.37. 1,522,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,515. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $571.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

