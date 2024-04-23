The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,385,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $261.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

