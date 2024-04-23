Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,315 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

