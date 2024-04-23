StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Bankshares stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 1.22% of Union Bankshares worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

