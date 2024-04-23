StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

