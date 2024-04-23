Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $255.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

