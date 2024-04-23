SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

SM traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.85. 1,096,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,022,000 after purchasing an additional 91,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.9% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 104,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

