Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,435,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,526,000 after purchasing an additional 409,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

