SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,825 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,005,000 after purchasing an additional 702,360 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 665,540 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,824,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,974,000 after purchasing an additional 605,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,590,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 559,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,266. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.83. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.