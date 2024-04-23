SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 18,815 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 393.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 292,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. 264,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

