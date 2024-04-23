SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 688 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,019,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $144,530,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,865. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

