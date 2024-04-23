Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

