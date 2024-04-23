Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.61.

LULU opened at $361.79 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

