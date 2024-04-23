Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $1.99 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Safe has a total market cap of $41.49 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00089705 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00034604 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00013434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99048971 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.