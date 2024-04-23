RWA Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.71.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

BA opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.32. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.53 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.