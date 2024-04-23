Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,261,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.03. 4,775,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

