Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 3,426 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 216,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day moving average of $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

