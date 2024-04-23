Roble Belko & Company Inc Invests $155,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 261,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $21.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

