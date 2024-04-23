Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 270,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,316. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

