Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $12.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,711 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,416,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,021. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

