Roble Belko & Company Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 911,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 267,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,370,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,742,530. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

