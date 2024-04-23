Roble Belko & Company Inc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $229.27. The stock had a trading volume of 231,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.68 and a 200-day moving average of $219.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.13 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

