Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 1,029 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,886. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $115.61.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
