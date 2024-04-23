Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 1,029 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,886. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $115.61.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.