Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 319 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,825,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.47 and a 1-year high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

