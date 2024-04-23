Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.030-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.03-$1.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

ROIC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,918. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.23%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

