Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 955,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $291,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 22.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after buying an additional 451,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,311,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,253,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,540,000 after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.