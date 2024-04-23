Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.01.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.17% and a negative net margin of 57.33%.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
