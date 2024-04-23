Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.01.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.17% and a negative net margin of 57.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

