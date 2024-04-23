Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,667,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,342,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

