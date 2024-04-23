PDS Planning Inc Sells 23 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 212.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,726,000 after acquiring an additional 249,533 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 57.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,063,000 after acquiring an additional 234,439 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,330,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,493,000 after purchasing an additional 204,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 59.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 182,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.64.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $532.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $539.11.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

