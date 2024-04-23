PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. 9,949,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,494,527. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

