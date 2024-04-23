Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 614,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 75,592 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 36,347 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,700.5% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 61,525 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,335,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,461,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

