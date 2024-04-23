Park National (NYSE:PRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Park National in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:PRK traded up $5.88 on Monday, reaching $133.89. 53,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park National will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Park National by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Park National by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Park National by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

