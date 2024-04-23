Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

POU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.65.

TSE POU opened at C$29.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.5252525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total value of C$115,028.03. In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total value of C$115,028.03. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 69,655 shares of company stock worth $2,021,257 over the last ninety days. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

