Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.56. 22,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,267. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

