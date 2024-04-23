Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Position Lifted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE ONTO traded up $4.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.71. 226,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,109. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $199.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

