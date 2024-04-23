OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Aflac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

