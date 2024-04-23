NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.47

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 55827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

