New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,511 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $211,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $48.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,463.00. The stock had a trading volume of 202,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,412. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,564.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3,374.83. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

