New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 109,511 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,511 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $174,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 178.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,791. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

