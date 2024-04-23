New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,946 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Danaher worth $321,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.27.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Danaher stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,488. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.