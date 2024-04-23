National Bankshares Increases Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$25.25

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$25.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.68.

Shares of TXG opened at C$19.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.40.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C($0.21). Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of C$384.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0050352 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,843.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

