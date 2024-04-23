MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$21.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.44.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Down 4.7 %

MAG Silver stock opened at C$16.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$18.51.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$1,250,172.99. In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.