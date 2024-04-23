Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for about 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,059. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.