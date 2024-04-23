Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. CWM LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 25.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PulteGroup by 41.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 21.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 15.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,266. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $121.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

