Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 98,976 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

