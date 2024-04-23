Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 295,951 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 272.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 295,951 shares during the period. Kimball Electronics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KE. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,761,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 51,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.89. 108,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.31. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

