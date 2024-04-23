Larson Financial Group LLC Has $57.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.07 on Monday, reaching $459.17. 5,813,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.95. The firm has a market cap of $415.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

