Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 6,948 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.53. 2,329,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,278. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2479 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

