Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 40,841 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3,101.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after buying an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,939,000. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after buying an additional 416,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,903,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,684,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.48. 4,778,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.16. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

